Intel Core i5 9500F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 9500F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500F
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500F +14%
2735
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500F +10%
10424
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500F +21%
1190
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500F +34%
5276
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|202 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9500F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9500F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
