We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 9500F against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 9500F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1167 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500F
2704
Core i5 12400 +32%
3578
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500F
10332
Core i5 12400 +93%
19952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500F
1178
Core i5 12400 +44%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500F
5329
Core i5 12400 +58%
8432
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9500F and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-9500F i5-12400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9500F
n/a
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9500F official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

