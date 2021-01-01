Intel Core i5 9500T vs i5 1135G7
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 9500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1267 vs 931 points
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 9500T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
526
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1890
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2199
Core i5 1135G7 +27%
2789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8298
Core i5 1135G7 +24%
10250
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
936
Core i5 1135G7 +38%
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3827
Core i5 1135G7 +10%
4217
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-9500T
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9500T official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
