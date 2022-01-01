Intel Core i5 9500T vs i5 8500T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 9500T against the 2.1 GHz i5 8500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500T
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500T +8%
2219
2048
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500T +7%
8283
7777
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500T +5%
950
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500T +1%
4234
4186
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9500T
|i5-8500T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9500T official page
|Intel Core i5 8500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
