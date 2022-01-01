Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9500T or Core i5 8500T: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9500T vs i5 8500T

Intel Core i5 9500T
VS
Intel Core i5 8500T
Intel Core i5 9500T
Intel Core i5 8500T

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 9500T against the 2.1 GHz i5 8500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8500T and 9500T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500T
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9500T and i5 8500T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 3, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9500T i5-8500T
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 6
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9500T
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 8500T
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9500T official page Intel Core i5 8500T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8500T or i5 9500T?
