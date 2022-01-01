Intel Core i5 9500T vs i5 8500T VS Intel Core i5 9500T Intel Core i5 8500T We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i5 9500T against the 2.1 GHz i5 8500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 8500T and 9500T Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500T Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9500T and i5 8500T

General Vendor Intel Intel Released April 23, 2019 April 3, 2018 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake Model number i5-9500T i5-8500T Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 6 6 Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 22x 21x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 9MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 35 W 35 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 192 192 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 3 3 Execution Units 24 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 9500T 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 8500T 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 9500T official page Intel Core i5 8500T official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote Choose between two processors Core i5 9500T 2 (40%) Core i5 8500T 3 (60%) Vote Total votes: 5