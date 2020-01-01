Intel Core i5 9600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
45
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
70
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +8%
2744
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10717
Ryzen 5 3600 +66%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Ryzen 5 3600 +12%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5262
Ryzen 5 3600 +39%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|224 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
