We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 9600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +3%
2744
Ryzen 5 3600X
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600
10717
Ryzen 5 3600X +71%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600
1105
Ryzen 5 3600X +13%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600
5262
Ryzen 5 3600X +31%
6869

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 224 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-9600 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 9600?
