Intel Core i5 9600 vs i3 8100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +23%
2744
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +75%
10717
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +12%
1105
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +62%
5262
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|224 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i5 9600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Intel Core i5 9600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i5 9600
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i5 8400 and i3 8100
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Intel Core i3 8100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 and Core i3 8100