Intel Core i5 9600 vs i3 8300
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i5 9600 – 62 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +19%
2744
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +71%
10717
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +58%
1105
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +233%
5262
1578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|224 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600
|i3-8300
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|31x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
