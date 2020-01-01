Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600 or Core i3 8300: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600
Intel Core i3 8300
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i5 9600 – 62 vs 65 Watt

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +19%
2744
Core i3 8300
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +71%
10717
Core i3 8300
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +58%
1105
Core i3 8300
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +233%
5262
Core i3 8300
1578

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 3, 2018
Launch price 224 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9600 i3-8300
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 31x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Official site Intel Core i5 9600 official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8300 or i5 9600?
