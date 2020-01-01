Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600 or Core i5 10400: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600 vs i5 10400

Intel Core i5 9600
Intel Core i5 9600
VS
Intel Core i5 10400
Intel Core i5 10400

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400 and 9600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +5%
2744
Core i5 10400
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600
10717
Core i5 10400 +17%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +3%
1105
Core i5 10400
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600
5262
Core i5 10400 +13%
5922

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600 and i5 10400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 224 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9600 i5-10400
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600 official page Intel Core i5 10400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400 or i5 9600?
EnglishРусский