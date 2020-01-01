Intel Core i5 9600 vs i5 10600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10717
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Core i5 10600 +11%
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5262
Core i5 10600 +7%
5637
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|224 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
