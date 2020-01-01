Intel Core i5 9600 vs i5 10600KF
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3641
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10717
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Core i5 10600KF +16%
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5262
Core i5 10600KF +28%
6735
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|224 USD
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
