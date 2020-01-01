Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600 or Core i5 8400: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600 vs i5 8400

Intel Core i5 9600
Intel Core i5 9600
VS
Intel Core i5 8400
Intel Core i5 8400

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8400 and 9600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +15%
2744
Core i5 8400
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +17%
10717
Core i5 8400
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +8%
1105
Core i5 8400
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +22%
5262
Core i5 8400
4302

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600 and i5 8400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price 224 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9600 i5-8400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 6
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600 official page Intel Core i5 8400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8400 or i5 9600?
EnglishРусский