Intel Core i5 9600 vs i5 8600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 against the 3.1 GHz i5 8600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +10%
2744
2495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +11%
10717
9667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +4%
1105
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +2%
5262
5137
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|224 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600
|i5-8600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|Intel Core i5 8600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1