Intel Core i5 9600 vs i5 8600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 8600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +4%
2744
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +6%
10717
10121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
Core i5 8600K +12%
1239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5262
Core i5 8600K +15%
6033
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|224 USD
|257 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600
|i5-8600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
