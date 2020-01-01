Intel Core i5 9600 vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 9600 against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +12%
2744
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +13%
10717
9470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600 +3%
1105
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600 +22%
5262
4317
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|224 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i5 9600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Intel Core i5 9600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i5 9600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 10600 and Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i5 9400F