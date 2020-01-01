Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +8%
481
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +11%
2629
2365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +14%
2812
2466
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10962
Ryzen 3 3100 +8%
11868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Ryzen 3 3100 +3%
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +15%
5640
4915
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|263 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1