Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +22%
482
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +82%
2652
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +25%
2817
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +53%
11067
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +21%
1126
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +89%
5536
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|263 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i5 9600K
- Intel Core i5 10600 vs Intel Core i5 9600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X vs Intel Core i5 9600K
- Intel Core i5 10600KF vs Intel Core i5 9600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300G vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G