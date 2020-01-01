Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +39%
481
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +1%
2593
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +33%
2736
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10850
Ryzen 5 1600 +13%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +19%
1126
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +5%
5451
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|263 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
