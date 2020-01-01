Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600K or Ryzen 5 1600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5 9600K
Intel Core i5 9600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1600 and 9600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +1%
2593
Ryzen 5 1600
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +33%
2736
Ryzen 5 1600
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
10850
Ryzen 5 1600 +13%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +19%
1126
Ryzen 5 1600
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +5%
5451
Ryzen 5 1600
5186

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and AMD Ryzen 5 1600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 April 11, 2017
Launch price 263 USD 219 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number i5-9600K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 9600K?
