Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
Ryzen 5 3600 +35%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +8%
2817
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11067
Ryzen 5 3600 +62%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Ryzen 5 3600 +14%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5536
Ryzen 5 3600 +33%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|263 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
