Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 9600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 9600K
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 9600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1493 vs 1203 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K
1187
Ryzen 5 5600G +25%
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
6531
Ryzen 5 5600G +70%
11082
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K
2765
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
3162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
10791
Ryzen 5 5600G +82%
19670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K
1203
Ryzen 5 5600G +23%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
5666
Ryzen 5 5600G +33%
7541
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-9600K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9600K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 9600K?
