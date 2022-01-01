Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1493 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1187
Ryzen 5 5600G +25%
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6531
Ryzen 5 5600G +70%
11082
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2765
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
3162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10791
Ryzen 5 5600G +82%
19670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Ryzen 5 5600G +23%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5666
Ryzen 5 5600G +33%
7541
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
