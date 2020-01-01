Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 95 vs 105 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +17%
482
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
Ryzen 7 2700X +50%
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +15%
2817
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11067
Ryzen 7 2700X +60%
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +6%
1126
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5536
Ryzen 7 2700X +25%
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|263 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|6
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6