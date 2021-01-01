Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1576 vs 1214 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1200
Ryzen 7 5700G +26%
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6665
Ryzen 7 5700G +111%
14094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2829
Ryzen 7 5700G +18%
3343
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10847
Ryzen 7 5700G +130%
24895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1235
Ryzen 7 5700G +29%
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5794
Ryzen 7 5700G +62%
9374
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|6
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
