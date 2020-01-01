Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX – 95 vs 250 Watt
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 55 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 26 physical cores more
- Around 45.82 GB/s (110%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +21%
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
11522
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +20%
2817
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11067
32146
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +10%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5536
11914
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 13, 2018
|Launch price
|263 USD
|1799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|32
|Threads
|6
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9600K and i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 9600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9600K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX and Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX and Threadripper 3970X