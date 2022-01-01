Intel Core i5 9600K vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Around 368 GB/s (885%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 30 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1187
M1 Max +29%
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6531
M1 Max +88%
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2765
M1 Max +39%
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10791
M1 Max +107%
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
M1 Max +48%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5666
M1 Max +122%
12570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|6
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|4096
|TMUs
|24
|256
|ROPs
|3
|128
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
