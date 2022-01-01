Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600K or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600K vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i5 9600K
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i5 9600K
Apple M1 Max

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 9600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Around 368 GB/s (885%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 30 vs 95 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1203 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K
1187
M1 Max +29%
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
6531
M1 Max +88%
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K
2765
M1 Max +39%
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
10791
M1 Max +107%
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K
1203
M1 Max +48%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
5666
M1 Max +122%
12570
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 8, 2018 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake -
Model number i5-9600K -
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 6 10
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 95 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 4096
TMUs 24 256
ROPs 3 128
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9600K
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 9600K?
