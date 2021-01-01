Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600K or Core i3 10300: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600K vs i3 10300

Intel Core i5 9600K
VS
Intel Core i3 10300
Intel Core i5 9600K
Intel Core i3 10300

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300 and 9600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +14%
2653
Core i3 10300
2334
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +16%
10862
Core i3 10300
9370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +15%
5453
Core i3 10300
4726

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and i3 10300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 1, 2020
Launch price 263 USD 152 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9600K i3-10300
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page Intel Core i3 10300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10300 or i5 9600K?
