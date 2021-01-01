Intel Core i5 9600K vs i3 10320
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz i3 10320 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +2%
490
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +7%
2653
2477
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2798
Core i3 10320 +2%
2843
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +7%
10862
10172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1192
Core i3 10320 +6%
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +14%
5453
4780
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|263 USD
|154 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i3-10320
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1