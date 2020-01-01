Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600K or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600K vs i3 9100F

Intel Core i5 9600K
Intel Core i5 9600K
VS
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i3 9100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and 9600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 7 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +124%
2652
Core i3 9100F
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +11%
2817
Core i3 9100F
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +59%
11067
Core i3 9100F
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +51%
5536
Core i3 9100F
3673

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 April 23, 2019
Launch price 263 USD 122 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9600K i3-9100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

