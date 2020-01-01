Intel Core i5 9600K vs i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +15%
482
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +124%
2652
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +11%
2817
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +59%
11067
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +4%
1126
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +51%
5536
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|263 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
