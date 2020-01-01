Intel Core i5 9600K vs i3 9350KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i3 9350KF with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350KF
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 91 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +1%
482
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +44%
2652
1837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2817
Core i3 9350KF +2%
2877
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +37%
11067
8055
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i3 9350KF +8%
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +29%
5536
4305
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|263 USD
|179 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i3-9350KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i3 9350KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
