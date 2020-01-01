Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 10400H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +13%
481
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2593
Core i5 10400H +23%
3196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2736
Core i5 10400H +2%
2790
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +23%
10850
8793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i5 10400H +10%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +26%
5451
4316
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|263 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i5-10400H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
