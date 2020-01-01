Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600K or Core i5 10400H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 10400H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400H and 9600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
  • Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
2593
Core i5 10400H +23%
3196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +23%
10850
Core i5 10400H
8793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K
1126
Core i5 10400H +10%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +26%
5451
Core i5 10400H
4316

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and i5 10400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 April 2, 2020
Launch price 263 USD 250 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9600K i5-10400H
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page Intel Core i5 10400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400H or i5 9600K?
