Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 10500T

Intel Core i5 9600K
VS
Intel Core i5 10500T
Intel Core i5 9600K
Intel Core i5 10500T

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500T and 9600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1185 vs 1022 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 35 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +16%
2798
Core i5 10500T
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +15%
1192
Core i5 10500T
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +16%
5453
Core i5 10500T
4689

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and i5 10500T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 1, 2020
Launch price 263 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9600K i5-10500T
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel® UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page Intel Core i5 10500T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500T or i5 9600K?
