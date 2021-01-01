Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 10500T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1185 vs 1022 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 35 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +24%
490
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2653
Core i5 10500T +8%
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +16%
2798
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10862
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +15%
1192
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +16%
5453
4689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|263 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
