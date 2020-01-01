Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 10600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Core i5 10600 +3%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2593
Core i5 10600 +36%
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i5 10600 +9%
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5451
Core i5 10600 +3%
5637
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|263 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
3 (14.3%)
18 (85.7%)
Total votes: 21
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 9600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 9600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel Core i5 9600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 10600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 10600
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i5 10600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i5 10600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i5 10600