Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600K or Core i5 11600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 11600KF

Intel Core i5 9600K
VS
Intel Core i5 11600KF
Intel Core i5 9600K
Intel Core i5 11600KF

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600KF and 9600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1203 points
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
6531
Core i5 11600KF +71%
11185
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K
10791
Core i5 11600KF +81%
19554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and i5 11600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i5-9600K i5-11600KF
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9600K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11600KF
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12600K or i5 9600K
2. Intel Core i5 12400 or i5 9600K
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5 11600KF
4. Intel Core i5 12400 or i5 11600KF
5. Intel Core i5 12400F or i5 11600KF
6. Intel Core i5 11600K or i5 11600KF
7. Intel Core i5 12600KF or i5 11600KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600KF or i5 9600K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский