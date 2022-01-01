Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 11600KF
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1203 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1187
Core i5 11600KF +31%
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6531
Core i5 11600KF +71%
11185
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2765
Core i5 11600KF +20%
3326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10791
Core i5 11600KF +81%
19554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Core i5 11600KF +44%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5666
Core i5 11600KF +43%
8117
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i5-11600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
