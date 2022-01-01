Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 11600KF VS Intel Core i5 9600K Intel Core i5 11600KF We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11600KF and 9600K Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later

45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1203 points

Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 8, 2018 March 16, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake Model number i5-9600K i5-11600KF Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 6 12 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 39x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 95 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 9600K 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 11600KF n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page Intel Core i5 11600KF official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -