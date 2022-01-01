Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 12400F VS Intel Core i5 9600K Intel Core i5 12400F We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12400F and 9600K Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K Unlocked multiplier

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later

Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1638 vs 1203 points

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and i5 12400F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 8, 2018 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S Model number i5-9600K i5-12400F Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 6 12 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 25x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 18MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 95 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 9600K 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 12400F n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -