Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 12500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1703 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1187
Core i5 12500 +52%
1808
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6531
Core i5 12500 +91%
12483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2765
Core i5 12500 +35%
3732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10791
Core i5 12500 +88%
20239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Core i5 12500 +40%
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5666
Core i5 12500 +52%
8602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i5-12500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
