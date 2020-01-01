Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 8400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2817
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +18%
11067
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +9%
1126
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +26%
5536
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|263 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
