Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +16%
482
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +11%
2652
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +13%
2817
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +15%
11067
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +5%
1126
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +24%
5536
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|263 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
