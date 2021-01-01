Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 9500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.0 GHz i5 9500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2653
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +6%
2798
2635
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +11%
10862
9793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +7%
1192
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +18%
5453
4621
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|263 USD
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600K
|i5-9500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|Intel Core i5 9500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2