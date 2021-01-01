Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600K or Core i5 9500: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 9500

Intel Core i5 9600K
VS
Intel Core i5 9500
Intel Core i5 9600K
Intel Core i5 9500

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600K against the 3.0 GHz i5 9500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9500 and 9600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 7-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +6%
2798
Core i5 9500
2635
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +11%
10862
Core i5 9500
9793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600K +7%
1192
Core i5 9500
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600K +18%
5453
Core i5 9500
4621

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600K and i5 9500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 April 23, 2019
Launch price 263 USD 202 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-9600K i5-9500
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 6
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600K official page Intel Core i5 9500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9500 or i5 9600K?
