Intel Core i5 9600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Ryzen 5 3600XT +6%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
Ryzen 5 3600XT +52%
4035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2858
2849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11066
Ryzen 5 3600XT +74%
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Ryzen 5 3600XT +9%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5367
Ryzen 5 3600XT +37%
7359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|269 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
