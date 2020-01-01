Intel Core i5 9600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1633 vs 1374 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Ryzen 7 5800X +22%
584
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2621
Ryzen 7 5800X +125%
5902
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2797
Ryzen 7 5800X +25%
3501
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10886
Ryzen 7 5800X +161%
28383
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1358
Ryzen 7 5800X +20%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5832
Ryzen 7 5800X +71%
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|269 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|6
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1