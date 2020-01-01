Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600KF or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 9600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1633 vs 1374 points
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF
2621
Ryzen 7 5800X +125%
5902
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF
2797
Ryzen 7 5800X +25%
3501
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF
10886
Ryzen 7 5800X +161%
28383
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF
1358
Ryzen 7 5800X +20%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF
5832
Ryzen 7 5800X +71%
9984

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price 269 USD 449 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-9600KF -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 6 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i5 9600KF?
