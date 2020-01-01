Intel Core i5 9600KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 95 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 55 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Ryzen 9 3900XT +11%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
Ryzen 9 3900XT +184%
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2858
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11066
Ryzen 9 3900XT +204%
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Ryzen 9 3900XT +10%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5367
Ryzen 9 3900XT +136%
12655
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|269 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|6
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 9600KF and Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 9600KF and Core i5 10600K
- Core i5 9600KF and Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i5 9600KF and Core i7 9700K
- Core i5 9600KF and Core i5 10600KF
- Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 5 3600
- Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3700X
- Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 5 3600X
- Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800X