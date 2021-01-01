Intel Core i5 9600KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
80
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1316 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2833
Ryzen 9 5900 +27%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10869
Ryzen 9 5900 +254%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1334
Ryzen 9 5900 +22%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6131
Ryzen 9 5900 +78%
10900
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|269 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|6
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
