Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i3 10100

Intel Core i5 9600KF
Intel Core i5 9600KF
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 9600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1099 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +14%
2574
Core i3 10100
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +23%
10884
Core i3 10100
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +10%
1208
Core i3 10100
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +27%
5302
Core i3 10100
4174

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600KF and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 269 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9600KF i3-10100
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600KF official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i5 9600KF?
