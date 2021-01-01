Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1316 vs 1107 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 15 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +14%
490
430
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +93%
2653
1373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +21%
2834
2347
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +38%
11009
8002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +18%
1326
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +118%
6148
2816
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|269 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
