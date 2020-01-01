Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i5 10400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +11%
482
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2652
Core i5 10400F +22%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +9%
2858
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11066
Core i5 10400F +16%
12854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +6%
1208
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5367
Core i5 10400F +11%
5960
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|269 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
