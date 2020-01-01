Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i5 10600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Core i5 10600 +3%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2593
Core i5 10600 +36%
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10849
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1190
Core i5 10600 +3%
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5331
Core i5 10600 +6%
5637
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|269 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
