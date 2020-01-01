Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600KF or Core i5 10600K: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600K and 9600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF
11066
Core i5 10600K +33%
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600KF and i5 10600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 269 USD 262 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9600KF i5-10600K
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600KF official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 9600KF?
