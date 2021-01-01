Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9600KF or Core i5 11400: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i5 11400

Intel Core i5 9600KF
VS
Intel Core i5 11400
Intel Core i5 9600KF
Intel Core i5 11400

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 9600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1316 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF
1326
Core i5 11400 +28%
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF
6148
Core i5 11400 +43%
8788

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9600KF and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 March 17, 2021
Launch price 269 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i5-9600KF i5-11400
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9600KF official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 9600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i5 9600KF vs Intel Core i5 10600K
3. Intel Core i5 9600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
4. Intel Core i5 9600KF vs Intel Core i7 9700K
5. Intel Core i5 9600KF vs Intel Core i5 10600KF
6. Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. Intel Core i5 11400 vs Intel Core i5 10600K
8. Intel Core i5 11400 vs Intel Core i7 10700
9. Intel Core i5 11400 vs Intel Core i5 11600K
10. Intel Core i5 11400 vs Intel Core i5 11500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400 or i5 9600KF?
EnglishРусский