Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i5 11600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1218 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1261
Core i5 11600K +22%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7255
Core i5 11600K +53%
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2776
Core i5 11600K +22%
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10781
Core i5 11600K +84%
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1216
Core i5 11600K +37%
1668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5654
Core i5 11600K +41%
7995
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|March 30, 2021
|Launch price
|269 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1