Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i5 12600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1218 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1271
Core i5 12600KF +51%
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7369
Core i5 12600KF +142%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2809
Core i5 12600KF +42%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10925
Core i5 12600KF +149%
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1218
Core i5 12600KF +58%
1929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5615
Core i5 12600KF +117%
12158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|6
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
