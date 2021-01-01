Intel Core i5 9600KF vs i5 9400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 9600KF against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1316 vs 1020 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i5 9600KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2653
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +12%
2834
2521
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +15%
11009
9567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +29%
1326
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9600KF +34%
6148
4596
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|269 USD
|212 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9600KF
|i5-9400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
